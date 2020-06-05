Cate Blanchett: Oscar winner, video game movie star, Companion of the Order of Australia, chainsaw accident survivor. While guesting on A Podcast of One’s Own with Julia Gillard, hosted by the former prime minister of Australia, the Lord of the Rings actress revealed that she had a run-in with Ash Williams’ favorite tool of destruction.

“I’m fine. I had a bit of a chainsaw accident yesterday, which sounds very, very exciting, but it wasn’t,” Blanchett said, as if that’s a totally normal thing to happen to someone. “Apart from the little nick to my head, we’re fine.” After Gillard warned her to “be very careful with that chainsaw” because she’s “got a very famous head,” Blanchett replied, “I know, I want to keep it on my shoulders.” What was the three-time Golden Globe winner doing with a chainsaw? We never find out — maybe that’s for Patreon members only.

If you donate $15/month, Blanchett will make one of those roadside bears just for you!

The actress shared that she had taken the year off to help support her eldest son with his schoolwork. Now, however, she joked that she’s “left with an 18-year-old who doesn’t want really to have anything to do with me.” … Playing teacher to her kids – she also transitioned to “being a kindergarten teacher” to her 5-year-old – has left her thinking about the importance of educators.

But Blanchett has so much to teach her children, like how a chainsaw will, in the immortal words of Limp Bizkit, skin your ass raw. Maybe Fred Durst could sub for her.

(Via Page Six)