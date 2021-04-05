Amidst the holiday weekend, the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards rolled out its list of winners on Sunday evening. Among the notable list of recipients is the late Chadwick Boseman, who picked up a posthumous win for Best Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. His cast mate Viola Davis also walked away with Best Female Actor, so it was a big night for Boseman’s final film.
On the TV side, Schitt’s Creek star Catharine O’Hara locked down Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series while the entire show won for Best Ensemble. Other notable winners include The Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 1984, which both won awards for Outstanding Action Performance on TV and film, respectively.
You can see the full list of the 2021 SAG Awards winners and nominees below:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Winner
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Minari
One Night in Miami
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) – Winner
Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Gary Oldman (Mank)
Steven Yeun (Minari)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) – Winner
Amy Adams (Hillbilly Elegy)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown – Winner
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman (Ozark) – Winner
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson (The Crown) – Winner
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Youn Yuh-Jung (Minari) – Winner
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
Olivia Colman (The Father)
Helena Zengel (News of the World)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) – Winner
Chadwick Boseman (Da 5 Bloods)
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Jared Leto (The Little Things)
Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Schitt’s Creek – Winner
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) – Winner
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – Winner
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) – Winner
Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)
Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True) – Winner
Bill Camp (The Queen’s Gambit)
Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Wonder Woman 1984 – Winner
Da 5 Bloods
Mulan
News of the World
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
The Mandalorian – Winner
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
Westworld