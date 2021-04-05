Amidst the holiday weekend, the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards rolled out its list of winners on Sunday evening. Among the notable list of recipients is the late Chadwick Boseman, who picked up a posthumous win for Best Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. His cast mate Viola Davis also walked away with Best Female Actor, so it was a big night for Boseman’s final film.

On the TV side, Schitt’s Creek star Catharine O’Hara locked down Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series while the entire show won for Best Ensemble. Other notable winners include The Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 1984, which both won awards for Outstanding Action Performance on TV and film, respectively.

You can see the full list of the 2021 SAG Awards winners and nominees below:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Winner

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Minari

One Night in Miami

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) – Winner

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Steven Yeun (Minari)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) – Winner

Amy Adams (Hillbilly Elegy)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown – Winner

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark) – Winner

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson (The Crown) – Winner

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Youn Yuh-Jung (Minari) – Winner

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Helena Zengel (News of the World)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) – Winner

Chadwick Boseman (Da 5 Bloods)

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Jared Leto (The Little Things)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Schitt’s Creek – Winner

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) – Winner

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – Winner

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) – Winner

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True) – Winner

Bill Camp (The Queen’s Gambit)

Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Wonder Woman 1984 – Winner

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News of the World

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

The Mandalorian – Winner

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

Westworld

(Via Screen Actors Guild Awards)