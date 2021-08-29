The death of Chadwick Boseman one year ago was a shock to fans who had no idea the star was suffering through a painful colon cancer diagnosis. Heartbreakingly, some of his closest castmates in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and beyond didn’t know Boseman was close to death when his passing at age 43 was made public in August of 2020.
On Saturday, the anniversary of Boseman’s passing was a moment for fans and colleagues to share fond memories and once again pay tribute to the life and legacy of the Black Panther star.
Honoring our friend, our inspiration and our King, Chadwick Boseman. pic.twitter.com/hpgocpe24p
— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 28, 2021
Michael B. Jordan, who played Boseman’s antagonist, Killmonger, in the Marvel smash hit, shared a message on Instagram on the anniversary of his death.
Fellow Black Panther star Lupita Nyongo shared a heartfelt message about Boseman with a behind the scenes photo of the two of them on Twitter.
I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do… One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me. pic.twitter.com/4y7H7Bhtpo
— Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) August 28, 2021
Another MCU star, Mark Ruffalo, paid tribute to Boseman as well.
Can’t believe how fast time has gone. Thinking of you today, @chadwickboseman.
📸 Sam Jones pic.twitter.com/uKzLevgOe4
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 28, 2021
Josh Gad re-shared the last messages the two actors exchanged on Twitter with a note of reflection.
Not a day goes by one year later, where it doesn’t still hurt. But in the darkness, he always reminds us of the light. He was an angel on this planet and is now a Saint on high. Love you and miss you more than ever… forever. #ChadwickBoseman https://t.co/uHOa8jLEKq
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 28, 2021
Viola Davis, who worked with Boseman on Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, shared her condolences as well.
Many others in Hollywood shared memories or tributes to Boseman as well on an anniversary that for many will never get easier to commemorate.
One year without Chadwick Boseman. Thank you for watching over us. We miss you King. 🖤🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/lJZipbAR9H
— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 28, 2021
There were many other moments shared from his career and life that got a lot of attention on social media as well.
"Maybe tomorrow, we'll all wear 42, that way they won’t tell us apart."
One year ago today, we lost Chadwick Boseman 🙏
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 28, 2021
Thinking of Chadwick Boseman today and this divine message. Long live the king ❤💫 pic.twitter.com/W4GFg4E6Bn
— GirlTyler (@sheistyler) August 28, 2021
Chadwick Boseman died from cancer one year ago at the age of 43.
From playing Jackie Robinson in "42," to his iconic role as T'Challa in "Black Panther," he left a lasting impact on sports and culture. pic.twitter.com/sfNQhDqG9x
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 28, 2021
Chadwick Boseman made 7 movies while battling colon cancer
RIP always pic.twitter.com/TtYBDBP3eA
— Film Facts 🎬 (@factsonfiIm) August 28, 2021
One of my favorite Chadwick Boseman videos and he never even broke character 😭🖤 #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/QdZQ9qKasv
— Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) August 28, 2021
R.I.P King Chadwick Boseman 👑🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/P7mZCpoIqf
— RDCWORLD BURNER (@rdcburner) August 28, 2021
It’s clear that, a year later, Boseman’s impact and loss still weighs heavy on Hollywood and movie fans.