The death of Chadwick Boseman one year ago was a shock to fans who had no idea the star was suffering through a painful colon cancer diagnosis. Heartbreakingly, some of his closest castmates in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and beyond didn’t know Boseman was close to death when his passing at age 43 was made public in August of 2020.

On Saturday, the anniversary of Boseman’s passing was a moment for fans and colleagues to share fond memories and once again pay tribute to the life and legacy of the Black Panther star.

Honoring our friend, our inspiration and our King, Chadwick Boseman. pic.twitter.com/hpgocpe24p — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 28, 2021

Michael B. Jordan, who played Boseman’s antagonist, Killmonger, in the Marvel smash hit, shared a message on Instagram on the anniversary of his death.

Fellow Black Panther star Lupita Nyongo shared a heartfelt message about Boseman with a behind the scenes photo of the two of them on Twitter.

I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do… One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me. pic.twitter.com/4y7H7Bhtpo — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) August 28, 2021

Another MCU star, Mark Ruffalo, paid tribute to Boseman as well.

Can’t believe how fast time has gone. Thinking of you today, @chadwickboseman. 📸 Sam Jones pic.twitter.com/uKzLevgOe4 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 28, 2021

Josh Gad re-shared the last messages the two actors exchanged on Twitter with a note of reflection.

Not a day goes by one year later, where it doesn’t still hurt. But in the darkness, he always reminds us of the light. He was an angel on this planet and is now a Saint on high. Love you and miss you more than ever… forever. #ChadwickBoseman https://t.co/uHOa8jLEKq — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 28, 2021

Viola Davis, who worked with Boseman on Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, shared her condolences as well.