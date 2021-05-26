Howard University has officially renamed its school for visual and performing arts after distinguished alunmi Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in August 2020 after a secret, years-long battle with colon cancer. Thanks to an endowment organized by Disney CEO Bob Iger, the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts will receive a new “state-of-the-art building” that will honor the Black Panther actor, who graduated from the university in 2000.

Prior to his death, Boseman was working on a Master’s Class series for students and planning to serve on the board of the fine arts college. Renaming the College of Fine Arts will ensure that his dream to educate others will continue. Via The Washington Post:

In a statement, Iger called Boseman an “extraordinary gifted, charismatic and kindhearted person” noting his “iconic” performances in a string of films along with his “tireless commitment” to helping others. “Through his tremendous example, he inspired millions to overcome adversity, dream big and reach beyond the status quo, and this college named in his honor at his beloved Howard University will provide opportunities for future generations of artists to follow in his footsteps and pursue their dreams,” Iger said.

In the days following Boseman’s death, his Black Panther co-star and fellow Howard alum Angela Bassett recalled the first time she met the actor when he was still a student at the Washington D.C. university. In a moving anecdote, Bassett revealed she didn’t remember the encounter until Boseman told her at a premiere party for the Marvel blockbuster.

“He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever!” Bassett wrote on Instagram. “I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience.”

(Via Washington Post)