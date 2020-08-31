Chadwick Boseman’s shocking death at age 43 was announced to the world on his Twitter account. “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” the tweet read. “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much.” That tweet from the Black Panther star’s account has since been liked over 7.4 million times (with 3.1 million retweets), making it the most-liked tweet in Twitter history.

“Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King,” Twitter’s official account tweeted, along with the #WakandaForever hashtag. The previous record-holder was by Barack Obama, who wrote, “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…” in August 2017. Here are the five most-liked tweets ever.

1. Chadwick Boseman

2. Barack Obama

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

3. Barack Obama

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

4. Andy Milonakis

Congratulations to the Astronauts that left Earth today. Good choice — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) May 30, 2020

5. Macaulay Culkin

Hey guys, wanna feel old? I'm 40. You're welcome. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

The Andy Milonakis one is a… surprise.