It’s been three months almost to the day since Chadwick Boseman passed away, and Sunday, November the 29th would have been his 44th birthday. Marvel went all out, even changing the opening Marvel logo on Black Panther, the only solo he got to make, into an all-T’Challa affair. But they weren’t the only ones. Family and friends, including many colleagues from Marvel and elsewhere, honored the late thespian by filling social media with remembrances on what would have been a big day.

Kevin Boseman, Chadwick’s brother, didn’t refer to him by name, but it was clear what his post — an image of white flowers, with the caption “Today is a good day to give someone their flowers” — was referring to.

Fellow Black Panther cast member Lupita Nyong’o paid tribute.

As did fellow Avenger Mark Ruffalo, who appeared with him in Infinity War and Endgame.

Thinking of your passion, love, and your light today, @chadwickboseman. Happy Birthday. Wishing we could time travel back to this moment. pic.twitter.com/df94mUaS6b — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 29, 2020

Viola Davis, who can soon be soon alongside him in the August Wilson adaptation Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, wrote, “Happy birthday in Heaven, Chadwick! You are still so alive to me!! I love you.”

Other people in the entertainment industry wished the late actor well, too.

Thinking about #ChadwickBoseman today on what would have been his 44th. I’ll always be grateful to have known him 🙏🏻 https://t.co/WQJkwIxhz9 — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) November 29, 2020

As did Boseman’s alma mater, Howard University, one of America’s first historically black universities.

Gone but not forgotten! Rest in Power #ChadwickBoseman https://t.co/Tz2O4eTpKW — Howard University (@HowardU) November 29, 2020

You, meanwhile, can honor him by watching some of his great work. Like, let’s say, his hilarious appearance as T’Challa on SNL’s “Black Jeopardy!”