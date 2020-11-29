Getty Image
Movies

Chadwick Boseman Was Remembered By Family And Friends On What Would Have Been His Birthday

by: Twitter

It’s been three months almost to the day since Chadwick Boseman passed away, and Sunday, November the 29th would have been his 44th birthday. Marvel went all out, even changing the opening Marvel logo on Black Panther, the only solo he got to make, into an all-T’Challa affair. But they weren’t the only ones. Family and friends, including many colleagues from Marvel and elsewhere, honored the late thespian by filling social media with remembrances on what would have been a big day.

Kevin Boseman, Chadwick’s brother, didn’t refer to him by name, but it was clear what his post — an image of white flowers, with the caption “Today is a good day to give someone their flowers” — was referring to.

Fellow Black Panther cast member Lupita Nyong’o paid tribute.

As did fellow Avenger Mark Ruffalo, who appeared with him in Infinity War and Endgame.

Viola Davis, who can soon be soon alongside him in the August Wilson adaptation Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, wrote, “Happy birthday in Heaven, Chadwick! You are still so alive to me!! I love you.”

Other people in the entertainment industry wished the late actor well, too.

https://www.instagram.com/joshgad/?utm_source=ig_embed

As did Boseman’s alma mater, Howard University, one of America’s first historically black universities.

You, meanwhile, can honor him by watching some of his great work. Like, let’s say, his hilarious appearance as T’Challa on SNL’s “Black Jeopardy!”

