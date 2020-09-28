Sienna Miller has revealed how the late actor Chadwick Boseman was a true ally in making sure she was compensated fairly when the two starred together in 21 Bridges. In an interview with Empire, Miller opened up about the Black Panther‘s star generosity while also admitting her hesitancy to tell this story for the first time. “There was no showiness, it was, ‘Of course I’ll get you to that number, because that’s what you should be paid,'” she said.

According to Miller, Boseman, who was also a producer on 21 Bridges, pursued her for a role in the film. However, Miller had been trying to take a break from acting, and her daughter was just getting ready to begin school. So she told Boseman that she’d take the part, but only if she’s “compensated in the right way.” To Miller’s surprise, Boseman immediately got to work securing her salary and even went so far as to chip-in part of his own pay to make sure she was paid fairly. “You’re getting paid what you deserve, and what you’re worth,” Boseman surprisingly told her. Via Empire:

It’s just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully. In the aftermath of this I’ve told other male actor friends of mine that story and they all go very very quiet and go home and probably have to sit and think about things for a while.

Miller had never told the story to anyone before, but after Boseman’s death, she decided it was important to let the world know about his quiet generosity. “I think it’s a testament to who he was.”

(Via Empire)