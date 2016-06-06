Is Channing Tatum About To Join A DC Movie, And What About Gambit?

Rick Famuyiwa, the director of Dope, recently signed on to direct The Flash starring Ezra Miller. There were already rumors he might be directing a DC Extended Universe film, as he started following a slew of DC-related Twitter accounts right before Warner announced his hiring. But something else caught Batman-News‘ eye about Famuyiwa’s Twitter activity.

Nestled among all those DC Extended Universe actors, directors, writers, producers, etc. Famuyiwa followed was an unexpected name: Channing Tatum.

