Channing Tatum hasn’t appeared in a movie since 2017’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle (you only hear his voice in Smallfoot and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part), but he’s making up for the lost time with two excellent-sounding projects.

There’s Dog, a road-trip comedy (and his directorial debut) starring Tatum and A Very Good Boy, and The Lost City of D, in which the Magic Mike actor portrays a hunky book cover model who goes on an adventure with a romance novelist, played by Sandra Bullock. The Romancing the Stone-sounding action comedy also stars Brad Pitt, Patti Harrison, Daniel Radcliffe, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and I would like to see it ASAP. Unfortunately, The Lost City of D doesn’t come out until 2022; fortunately, he’s already promoting the film by showing off his d. (My liberal arts degree is finally paying off!)

The Magic Mike star, 41, posed totally nude save for a monkey emoji over his man parts on his Instagram Story Tuesday, joking that his six-pack abs were the result of “flexing so hard” he “got a cramp.”

What a powerful collection of words.

“You know when you in the make-up trailer a**hole naked holding a towel over your junk you about to do some sh*t on set that you gonna have to prepare ya mama for before she see the movie,” he wrote, along with the “smiling face with horns” emoji and the #lostcityofd hashtag. I do not know what that’s like, Channing Tatum. You can see the photo for yourself here, but be warned, it shows more of Tatum than even Magic Mike.

If The Lost City of D doesn’t make a billion dollars, it should be considered a dud.

(Via Page Six)