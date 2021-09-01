The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is a star-studded affair with appearances from Tom Holland (Peter Parker), Zendaya (“my MJ”), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Benedict Wong (Wong), Willem Dafoe’s laugh (Green Goblin), and Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus, sadly not singing Fiddler). But much of the discussion around the trailer is about someone who isn’t in it at all.

Some Spider-Man fans are convinced that it’s Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock interrogating Peter Parker in the trailer. These same people also believe that the Daredevil actor canceled an appearance at San Antonio’s Celebrity Fan Fest in July to be in the movie.

Let’s hear it from the man himself.

“I can promise you those are not my forearms,” Cox confirms exclusively with ComicBook.com.

A very normal statement. Cox previously told Comic Book that he — and his forearms — aren’t in any scene in the movie. “I hadn’t heard those rumors, but it’s certainly not with my Daredevil. I’m not involved in it. If that’s true, it’s not with me. It’s with another actor,” he said, although he does “love the idea of Jessica and Matt showing up in the background or Matt as a lawyer advising Peter Parker. That’d be really, really cool.”

Assuming Cox is telling the truth, somewhere out there is an anonymous actor who can’t say that it’s his forearms in the trailer because he signed an NDA and he doesn’t want Disney to sue him, his kids, his grandkids, and his great-grandkids. Movie magic, baby!

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens on December 21.

(Via Comic Book)