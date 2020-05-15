George Miller is working on a Mad Max Furiosa prequel that won’t star Charlize Theron. This reality, fortunately, didn’t stop the Academy Award-winning actress from recently participating in an oral history from The New York Times about the making of Mad Max: Fury Road. On-set tension surfaced as a topic of discussion, along with the cast’s experiences with the generally harsh conditions of desert shooting, but none of this has quelled Theron’s lingering enthusiasm for the film.

During quarantine, Charlize went into #TBT mode and had a ball on Twitter while posting behind-the-scenes photos that are new to fans. Her commentary is also fantastic. “I’ll never forget the feeling of seeing my war rig for the first time,” she raved. “[A]nd realizing holy sh*t, George is not f*cking around.”

I’ll never forget the feeling of seeing my war rig for the first time and realizing holy shit, George is not f*cking around. pic.twitter.com/LCD0SiIjRZ — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) May 14, 2020

Several other images followed, including talk of the “grueling, intense shoot” that she considers well worth the experience. What a badass character and a badass look.

5 years ago, Mad Max: Fury Road was released. As you know by now, it was a grueling, intense shoot but my god was it all worth it. Went back into the vault to find some of my favorite moments behind the scenes #tbt pic.twitter.com/WVrdWktQzM — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) May 14, 2020

Some softer moments received representation, too, including a cuddle with Charlize’s child, Jackson, who will one day be able to claim, “I spent most of the first year of my life in a war rig.”

I became a mom right before we started shooting. At least my child will forever have the fun fact of “I spent most of the first year of my life in a war rig” (special appearance by my incredible costumer Inge Hough) pic.twitter.com/kHHjcoYxov — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) May 14, 2020

Charlie also paid tribute to most of “my girls” and the legendary George Miller himself.

The man, the myth, the legend. Forever grateful to you, George. pic.twitter.com/JKS0fPUism — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) May 14, 2020

Max Mad: Fury Road is currently streamable on Amazon Prime.