Five Things You Need To Know About ‘Charm City Kings’

HBO Max’s Charm City Kings is a coming-of-age story wrapped up in gang turmoil and the culture of Baltimore’s real-life, inner-city dirt bike crews. But to really appreciate this intense ride, it helps to know a bit more about what it took to bring the story to the screen, exploring the fascinating dirt bikers at the heart of the film, the community, and the storytellers behind this unique portrait.

1. It’s Inspired By A True Story

When we meet the film’s protagonist Mouse (Jahi Di’Allo Winston), he’s just a young kid dreaming of joining a group of renegade dirt bikers who, for better or worse, make their presence felt on the streets of Baltimore. It’s his coming-of-age story that we become invested in, but the rich culture and wild lifestyle of The Midnight Clique are actually inspired by some real-life riders. Dirt bike gangs have been a staple on the streets of Baltimore for years and crews like the Twelve O’Clock Boyz — the outfit that the film’s Midnight Clique is modeled after — have gotten a lot of attention. They tear through neighborhood streets, revving their engines and pulling off death-defying stunts, rebelling against the city’s police mandate against dirt bike riding, and giving their community something to cheer for. They might not be the traditional “heroes” of a story like this, but they’re definitely the kind of outlaw icons that can inspire good storytelling.

2. There Are Big Names Behind The Scenes, But The Film Is A Showcase For Up And Comers

Award-winning auteur Barry Jenkins, who has consistently hooked audiences with his devastatingly intimate and nuanced dramas, had a hand in plotting the story, so expect a more layered exploration of masculinity. Along with Jenkins, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are on board as producers, lending their star power to bring this story to the screen. But while big names are great, the heart of the film comes from its fresh talents. Young actor Jahi Di’Allo Winston, who’s already starred in buzzed-about indies, gives a captivating turn here as a boy on the brink of adulthood searching for his place in an unforgiving environment. Additionally, director Angel Manuel Soto draws on his clear passion for honest, unfiltered filmmaking, giving Charm City Kings a realistic, relatable vibe.