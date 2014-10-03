Here Are Even More Funny Pop Culture Halloween Costumes

The Ultimate Warrior photographed by Pat Loika and submitted to our Flickr Group.

It’s already October, somehow, so we’ve been rounding up entertaining costumes to give you some ideas (or just something to laugh at). For this gallery, we turned our attention to pop culture costumes ranging from celebrities to historical figures to Disney, Pixar, and other movies we watched a dozen times in the ’80s and ’90s.

We went a little heavy on the puns in this gallery, because if we can’t be completely silly while dressing like someone from history, those people on the Titanic fought in the Muskrat Wars of 1742 for nothing.

When you’re done with these, you can also check out some of our other Halloween costumes:

Mrs. Hogenson (The Incredibles) costume made by yalol101.

Django (Django Unchained) cosplayed by Chris Davis, photographed by Paul Cory. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Rogue702‘s dad as Stinky Pete the Prospector (Toy Story 2).

Wayne’s World mother and daughter photographed by Nursepaige.

“I couldn’t decide what to be for Halloween, so I was Stevie Wonder Woman” — amandabomb

This one’s not easy to make, but it was too amazing to leave out. Labyrinth costumes made by Deconstructress.

Bill Lumbergh (Office Space) costume photographed by AVG_AMERICAN_MALE.

Edgar Allan Ho [via]

Up costumes photographed by Sandjar7.

Jigsaw (Saw) photographed by Joe Abbruscato.

Oompa Loompa dog and Willy Wonka human photographed by Pets Adviser. [via]