Getty Image
Movies

Cher Wrote Some Beautiful Tributes To Her Late Oscar-Winning ‘Moonstruck’ Co-Star Olympia Dukakis

by: Twitter

Saturday brought some heartbreaking news: Olympia Dukakis, Oscar-winning actress, had passed away. She was 89. Tributes poured out across the entertainment industry, praising her for, among other things, her award-gobbling performance for the 1987 romantic-comedy Moonstruck. Among them was Cher, her Moonstruck co-star, who won her own Academy Award for playing her romantically confused daughter.

The musician and actress took to Twitter to pay tribute to her onetime on-screen mom. But she didn’t only do one tweet. She wrote multiple tributes, over two separate days — a sign that Dukakis’ passing really hit her hard.

“Olympia Dukakis Was an Amazing,Academy Award Winning Actress,” Cher wrote. “Even Though Her Part was That Of a Suffering Wife, We [laugh emoji] ALL The Time.”

She said that she had spoken to Dukakis only three weeks prior, after hearing that she was in poor health. Dukakis’ daughter told Cher that she might have trouble speaking to her or hearing her. But she got through to her. “She was weak but happy,” Cher added.

On Sunday, the day after news of Dukakis’ passing broke, Cher was back with more. “Olympia Was A Great Artist & Brought Immense Joy To Anyone who was lucky enough To see her Work her MAGIC,” she wrote. “Ppl Around The [world emoji] Will Miss her.”

There were many other tributes to Dukakis, who also won an Obie Award, a Golden Globe, and earned multiple Emmy nominations across her storied career.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×