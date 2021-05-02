Saturday brought some heartbreaking news: Olympia Dukakis, Oscar-winning actress, had passed away. She was 89. Tributes poured out across the entertainment industry, praising her for, among other things, her award-gobbling performance for the 1987 romantic-comedy Moonstruck. Among them was Cher, her Moonstruck co-star, who won her own Academy Award for playing her romantically confused daughter.

The musician and actress took to Twitter to pay tribute to her onetime on-screen mom. But she didn’t only do one tweet. She wrote multiple tributes, over two separate days — a sign that Dukakis’ passing really hit her hard.

Olympia Dukakis Was an Amazing,Academy Award Winning Actress.Olympia Played My Mom In Moonstruck,& Even Though Her Part was

That Of a Suffering Wife, We😂ALL The Time.She Would Tell Me How MUCH She Loved Louis,Her”Handsome Talented,Husband”.I Talked To Her 3Wks Ago. Rip Dear One pic.twitter.com/RcCZaeKFmz — Cher (@cher) May 1, 2021

Wrote This Hrs Ago,But Didn’t hit Twt😔.Heard Olympia Was Sick So Called Her Daughter & Said Could I Talk 2 Her.She Said

“She might Not HEAR or SPEAK”.I Called In2 The Receiver”Olympia It’s Cher,I ❤️You”.Remember Moonstruck,She Said

“oh cher,I❣️you”She Was Weak But Happy. RIP O — Cher (@cher) May 1, 2021

You never think about Friends,Loved Ones Leaving,But Thank God We Can See Them. Rose”DO YOU LOVE HIM LORETTA⁉️

Loretta”NO”

Rose “GOOD”.”CAUSE WHEN YOU LOVE THEM THEY DRIVE YOU CRAZY,BECAUSE THEY KNOW THEY CAN” — Cher (@cher) May 1, 2021

Olympia Was A Great Artist & Brought Immense

Joy To Anyone who was lucky enough To see her

Work her MAGIC.

Ppl Around The 🌍Will

Miss her😥. — Cher (@cher) May 2, 2021

“Olympia Dukakis Was an Amazing,Academy Award Winning Actress,” Cher wrote. “Even Though Her Part was That Of a Suffering Wife, We [laugh emoji] ALL The Time.”

She said that she had spoken to Dukakis only three weeks prior, after hearing that she was in poor health. Dukakis’ daughter told Cher that she might have trouble speaking to her or hearing her. But she got through to her. “She was weak but happy,” Cher added.