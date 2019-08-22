The Fast & Scrumptious: Fast Food Chicken Sandwiches As ‘Fast & Furious’ Movies

Universal

All discourse on the Internet follows a simple three-stage path:

STAGE ONE: Something happens

STAGE TWO: Everything flies off the rails

STAGE THREE: It all gets very dumb

With that in mind, we are very pleased to welcome you to Stage Three of the Chicken Wars, which started late last week with the rollout of Popeyes’ new chicken sandwich and are still burning white-hot today. Yes, it is time to get dumb. Really, really dumb. Dumb in a powerful and reckless way. Dumb in a way that suggests someone flipped a cap open and pressed a red button labeled NOS and rocketed the discussion forward at breakneck speed, past logic and good sense and into madness and chaos. Presenting…

The Fast and the Scrumptious: Fast food chicken sandwiches as represented by films from the Fast & Furious franchise.

Yes, we are doing this. We’re sorry and you’re welcome.

The Fast and the Furious — Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Universal

The Wendy’s Spicy Chicken sandwich was not the first chicken sandwich, just like The Fast and the Furious was not the first movie about a federal agent getting in too deep with a crew of thrill-seeking who are led by a charismatic alpha. (It really is just “What if Point Break but cars?”) It is really good, though, and it still holds up some two decades after its debut and, without its success, I’m not sure any of the subsequent iterations have the same success. Go watch the movie again. Go eat the sandwich again. Steal some DVD players. Say hi to Ja Rule, who is there for some reason. It’ll all be worth it, I promise. — Brian Grubb

2 Fast 2 Furious — The McChicken

Universal

It’s not the best there is. In fact, it’s in the bottom tier, but it’s always there when you need it the most. Sometimes all you have is a couple of bucks and need lunch and the McChicken is there for you, exactly as it always is, a formerly frozen patty smothered in mayo and semi-wilted lettuce that for some reason hits the spot. 2 Fast 2 Furious is a bottom tier F&F movie, but when it’s on TNT at 3 in the afternoon, you better believe you’re gonna watch it because the car chase and race scenes are incredibly fun, even if the plot and dialogue often make little sense. — Robby Kalland