Chris Evans Accidentally Spoiled The Ending Of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ For Anthony Mackie

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame, if you still haven’t seen it.

Let’s take a break from debating Martin Scorsese’s latest and most eloquent appraisal of Marvel movies to talk about…Marvel movies. The same day the legendary filmmaker penned a sober yet impassioned op-ed in The New York Times about what comic book films have done to Hollywood, one of the MCU’s best and brightest — former Captain America Chris Evans — was on The Tonight Show, casually and obliviously telling Jimmy Fallon about that time he spoiled the ending of Avengers: Endgame for co-star Anthony Mackie.

As picked up by Entertainment Weekly, Evans admitted he’s arguably worse than fellow Avenger Mark Ruffalo, who famously blurted out the ending of Avengers: Infinity War a year before its release. Granted, he didn’t ruin all of it — just the bit where Cap bequeaths Mackie’s Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, his shield.

“While we were filming in Atlanta, I had a few people over to watch football or something, and Mackie was the first one to show up,” Evans told Fallon and crowd. “I didn’t know he didn’t know what was going to happen. I say, ‘Hey, man, isn’t that scene fantastic?’ and he said, ‘What scene?’ And I said, ‘The scene where I give you the shield!’ And he said, ‘You’re giving me the shield?’

“And I said ‘Oh no,’ so I ran to my room and I got the scene and gave it to him, and I got to watch him read the scene for the first time where he’s getting the shield,” Evans said. “And he was so happy and you immediately feel like, ‘Man, maybe I robbed this moment, maybe [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige deserved this.’ But it was so nice to share it with him. He was so happy and so deserving. It was a nice way to have — just between us — the transition of characters.”

Hey, at least Evans didn’t ruin a presumably even twistier film, Rian Johnson’s forthcoming murder mystery Knives Out, in which he plays what looks like a super-smarmy trust fund kid.

