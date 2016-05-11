Chris Evans And Jenny Slate Are Totally Dating Now

Good news for all Chris Evans/Jenny Slate fans: Your two favorite stars, who just appeared in an upcoming film together — the Marc Webb-directed Gifted — are now dating and couldn’t be any happier. This news comes on the heels of Slate’s recent divorce and only shortly after the pair appeared together on Anna Faris’ podcast — where Us Weekly reveals that the pair talked about how close they were despite only knowing each other for a few months. “The first night we hung out,” Slate said, “I thought I could hang out with Chris for like 90 hours.” Ninety hours! That’s a lot!
Us reports that rumors of the two being a couple started spreading in March after the pair went on a double date with Evans’ brother (you could have been there, because the guy was auctioning off dates just a few months ago!) and have been swirling since. Were they dating then? Who knows? Slate was still married at the time so maybe they were just friends then! But they’re a couple now, according to an inside source (which makes us wonder how long it will be before it’s safe to start asking Slate whether Evans does that whole whipped-cream bikini thing at home or nah).
Slate’s divorce was just announced this month, so prepare for lots of headlines about Captain America stealing hearts and wives as this relationship continues to be in the news. The reality, according to Slate, however, is that she and her husband of three years just grew apart. Evans, whose last major flame was Minka Kelly (they dated in 2007 and 2012) has also dated Jessica Biel.
She must be mind blowing in the sadk
You’re stupid. He probably just loves Egg’s personality.
What, is she funny or something?
Get it, girl!
Goes to show how hot a woman is just by having a great sense of humor!!!
Top 5
Tina Fey
Cecily Strong
Nasim Padrid
Stephanie Beatriz
And yes, Melissa Mcarthy
Your list dropped off pretty fast. My top 5 hottest and funny women.
Paula Poundstone
Judy Gold
Gilda Radner
Rosanne Barr
Carol Burnett
Both of your lists are terrible.
@blastoiseNcocaine I defy you to name 5 more attractive female comedians.
Captain America and Mona-Lisa Saperstein fan fic is coming into existence somewhere on internet…
“the wooooooooooooorrrrsstt!”
“Stevie, someone set a fire in your Quinjet because you took too long and I got bored! Money pwwease!”
Her ex-husband must be taking this well
Hopefully this isn’t all an elaborate set-up for Nnamdi Asomugha’s prank show