Chris Evans And Jenny Slate Are Totally Dating Now

Good news for all Chris Evans/Jenny Slate fans: Your two favorite stars, who just appeared in an upcoming film together — the Marc Webb-directed Gifted — are now dating and couldn’t be any happier. This news comes on the heels of Slate’s recent divorce and only shortly after the pair appeared together on Anna Faris’ podcast — where Us Weekly reveals that the pair talked about how close they were despite only knowing each other for a few months. “The first night we hung out,” Slate said, “I thought I could hang out with Chris for like 90 hours.” Ninety hours! That’s a lot!

Us reports that rumors of the two being a couple started spreading in March after the pair went on a double date with Evans’ brother (you could have been there, because the guy was auctioning off dates just a few months ago!) and have been swirling since. Were they dating then? Who knows? Slate was still married at the time so maybe they were just friends then! But they’re a couple now, according to an inside source (which makes us wonder how long it will be before it’s safe to start asking Slate whether Evans does that whole whipped-cream bikini thing at home or nah).

Slate’s divorce was just announced this month, so prepare for lots of headlines about Captain America stealing hearts and wives as this relationship continues to be in the news. The reality, according to Slate, however, is that she and her husband of three years just grew apart. Evans, whose last major flame was Minka Kelly (they dated in 2007 and 2012) has also dated Jessica Biel.