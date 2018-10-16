Marvel

If there’s one thing you can never accuse professional Twitter troll Piers Morgan of, it’s having a good opinion. The former British media personality has made a career out of pettiness, misogyny, and casual racism. On Monday, Morgan was up to his usual bag of dicks…errrr…tricks when he decided to slam Daniel Craig for “emasculating” himself by carrying his newborn child around in a front-facing carrier instead of holding the baby in his hands — presumably like a “real man?” Who even knows what goes on in that big, empty waterhead of Morgan’s (photo linked here).

This must have come to quite a shock for Morgan, who has made it clear in the past that he holds the fictional character of James Bond (most recently portrayed by Craig) up to the highest standard of masculinity.

Chris Evans, an actor known for another character who exudes exceptional masculinity, was quick to call Piers out on his nonsense. “You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child,” Captain America himself fired back. “Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside.”

Piers took the bait and tweeted back that “Captain America wouldn’t wear a papoose,” and he’s pretty much been going on about it incessantly ever since, even “proving” how much of a man he is by posing with a doll on Tuesday.