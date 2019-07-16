Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ever since Avengers: Endgame, all anyone seems to want to ask actor Chris Evans is, “So, about Captain America’s going back in time to return the Infinity Stones… What’s up with that?” Thankfully, the man who once carried Marvel’s iconic shield is moving on to other projects, like Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated murder mystery Knives Out, in which Evans apparently plays a rich, entitled brat. And then there’s The Red Sea Diving Resort, which just dropped its first trailer.

Written and directed by Homeland alum Gideon Raff, the new film’s cast is lead by Evans and The Wire star Michael K. Williams. Any and all jokes about Evans’ magnificent beard and a brief flexing scene at the 12-second mark notwithstanding, per the film’s official logline, Red Sea is no laughing matter:

Inspired by remarkable true life rescue missions, The Red Sea Diving Resort is the incredible story of a group of international agents and brave Ethiopians who in the early 80s used a deserted holiday retreat in Sudan as a front to smuggle thousands of refugees to Israel. The undercover team carrying out this mission is led by the charismatic Ari Levinson (Chris Evans) and courageous local Kabede Bimro (Michael Kenneth Williams).

The rest of the impressive cast includes Haley Bennett, Alessandro Nivola, Michiel Huisman, Chris Chalk, Greg Kinnear and Ben Kingsley. Red Sea Diving Resort will begin streaming on Wednesday, July 31st globally.