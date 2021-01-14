MARVEL
Chris Evans Is Reportedly Considering Returning As Captain America, And Speculation Is Running Wild About What This Means

Marvel fans are understandably freaking out after a Deadline report that Chris Evans is in talks to return as Captain America. While little is known about how Evans’ return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe would play out following the events of Avengers: Endgame where Steve Rogers ends the film as an elderly who lived a full, rich-life after restoring the MCU timeline (or not…), sources say that Evans won’t be starring in a solo movie. The actor would reportedly take a similar approach to Robert Downey Jr.’s appearances in Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Evans’ return is especially notable because the actor has been clear about being done with the MCU and pleased with the way Cap’s story ended. However, he’s reportedly been receptive to talks with Marvel who weren’t ready to let him go just yet. Via Deadline:

Things had changed in recent months as the idea was floated of Evans returning to the MCU as Rogers to see if there was any interest and as the weeks went by, Evans became more game to the idea with the two sides coming to agreement at the top of the year.

As for what all of this means for the MCU going forward, fans are already furiously floating theories on social media. At this stage, the possibilities are endless thanks to the introduction of the Multiverse, and the announcement of the Secret Invasion series for Disney+, which will feature Nick Fury trying to figure out which Marvel heroes are real and which ones are shape-shifting Skrulls.

As for how this will affect Anthony Mackie taking on the mantle of Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel has clearly left themselves plenty of storytelling opportunities that won’t conflict with its future plans for a new Avengers team. It also wouldn’t be without precedent. Both the Falcon version of Captain America and Steve Rogers peacefully co-existed in the comics at the same time.

by:
by:
by:
