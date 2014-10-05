‘No Yelling On The Bus!’: Remembering The Minor Film Roles Of Chris Farley

To celebrate the brilliance that was Chris Farley, let’s take a look at his greatest minor film roles, and might I suggest having a Farley movie marathon as soon as possible. Share your favorite roles and quotes in the discussion.
Airheads as “Officer Wilson” (1994)
In a film where the cops are the antagonists, Farley (a rookie cop) manages to bring you over to his side when he’s confronted at a night club and is forced to “improvise” (aka pull a guys nipple ring out of his chest).
Wayne’s World 2 as “Milton” (1993)
He hates his father, he hates his life, and he has no place else to go. This role offers up some of Farley’s best yelling, from when he’s introduced in the party scene and can’t stop shouting about how great it is, to when they’re launching tennis balls at him on stage — poor Milton just wants to be a part of Wayne and Garth’s posse. Bonus points for pulling off the long hair, and getting the last line of the film, too
Dirty Work as “Jimmy” (1998)
Even though Farley goes uncredited in this film he still plays a significant role — a lonely, sleazy man who plans to marry the “Saigon whore” who bit his nose off. He also explores enunciation, like in the bar fight scene the way he says something as simple as “G-7” and makes it so Farley-esque.
To this day, nearly 20 years later, anytime my father and I are talking to each other about anything, whenever the default response is just a simple “good” or “great”, it’s almost always followed by “Grand. Wonderful!!! NO YELLING ON THE BUS!!!’
“Wow! The only other woman I’ve seen take a sandwich like that was my mom.” – classic.
It’s such a small thing, but the moment in Wayne’s World when Farley briefly and rigidly adjusts his hands to point “accurately” in Detroit’s direction is possibly my favorite physical gag from a movie. It’s just perfect.
You just hit G-8.
The Coneheads daughter was very cute, I wish she had done more movies.
Jodi Kramer in Dazed and Confused.
To this day, I have a recording of “Gee-SEVOOONNNN!” as my brother’s ringtone, just from quoting
I’ll turn this damn bus around! That’ll end
your precious field trip!