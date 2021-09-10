During production for Thor: Love and Thunder earlier in the year, Chris Hemsworth routinely blew up the internet with his ridiculously jacked arms. Those things were so pumped they looked like they were about to explode. At one point, his body double had justifiable concerns about being able to match the actor’s muscles. So with Love and Thunder wrapped, you’d assume Hemsworth would ease up a bit. Guess again.

According to the actor’s Instagram, he’s now heavily into training for Extraction 2, and somehow, he looks even more jacked than ever despite pivoting his workout towards speed and mobility to prepare for the sequel’s brutal fight scenes.

“Gearing up for @netflix Extraction sequel,” Hemsworth wrote in the caption. “Transitioning from heavy weight training to a lot more body weight functional movements concentrating on agility, strength and speed. Give this little work out a go and let the lungs scream for mercy!”

The actor also detailed his intense training routine, which apparently makes your triceps the size of a freaking Thanksgiving turkey:

3 minute boxing round (cardio)

50 squats (lower body)

40 sit thrus (mobility)

20 reps for each (core)exercise

25 push ups (upper body)

Rest 2 minutes 4 sets in total

But don’t take our word for it, you can see Hemsworth getting super jacked below:

(Via Chris Hemsworth on Instagram)