To commemorate Thor: Love and Thunder wrapping production, Chris Hemsworth shared a photo to Instagram where the Thor actor shared his most ridiculously jacked photo yet. The God of Thunder’s arms look massive, and Hemsworth’s intense muscles got the eye of wrestling superstar who tweeted out his approval of the Australian actor who’s set to play him in an upcoming biopic.

“My brother has that Hogan Pump on, Jack,” Hogan tweeted with a photo of the ripped Hemsworth. “Looks like he could slam Andre, brother.”

My brother has that Hogan Pump on Jack,looks like he could slam Andre brother HH pic.twitter.com/VEscB93crm — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) June 3, 2021

Hemsworth’s latest ripped look is easily the most swole the actor has ever been, but don’t believe he us. Hemsworth’s body double revealed back in February that the Thor actor has been getting so huge, he can barely keep up with him. But here’s the crazy part: During an interview last summer, Hemsworth boasted that he’s so seriously committed to the Hogan biopic that he already has a fitness plan to get even bigger than he’s ever been for Marvel.

“This movie is going to be a really fun project,” Hemsworth told Total Film. “As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor.”

So the question is: Are we already witnessing Hemsworth at the peak of his ripped transformation, or is he somehow going to get even more jacked to play Hogan?

