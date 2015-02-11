While Chris Kyle’s Alleged Killer Claims Insanity, Prosecutors Don’t Want The Death Penalty. In Texas.

In a turn of events likely to acquire further attention from Michael Moore, Kid Rock, and other celebrities with social media access, the murder trial of Eddie Ray Routh begins today in Texas. Routh is accused of killing American Sniper subject Chris Kyle and a friend, Chad Littlefield, on a shooting range back in 2013. What’s more, Routh’s defense team is arguing that he was insane at the time of the fatal shooting.
[Routh] is charged with murdering Kyle and his friend Chad Littlefield in 2013 at a shooting range about 70 miles (110 km) southwest of Fort Worth. A jury of 10 women and two men will hear the case.
After opening arguments, Kyle’s widow Taya is expected to be one of the first witnesses to take the stand. Legal experts have said it is a tough task to obtain a verdict of innocence by reason of insanity in Texas.
If prosecutors win a conviction, they said they will seek a life sentence, while the defense will argue that he was innocent due to severe post traumatic stress disorder caused by Routh’s overseas tours of duty with the U.S. Marines. (Via Raw Story)
Most media outlets are angling their posts with Routh’s insanity plea, but in light of the trial’s proximity to the film’s unbridled success in theaters and Kyle’s heroic status in the state, the prosecutors’ professed desire to seek life imprisonment instead of the death penalty is startling. On the one hand:
Routh’s lawyers tried unsuccessfully to have the trial delayed, saying that having the movie in theaters nationwide and basking in the award season’s glare makes it difficult for Routh to get a fair hearing. (Via Raw Story)
Such a delay would make sense, given the variables cited. But Texas prosecutors not seeking the death penalty in such a high profile capital case? That’s almost unheard of, especially when one of its chief cultural comedic exports laughed about it back in 2003. Exhibit A:
Work firewalls don’t let me watch that YouTube clip, but there’s no way it’s not Ron White talking about an express lane.
A death sentence is way less common in Texas than it used to be.
You’ve heard about a lot of executions in Texas in the last decade (by which I mean the aughts), but that’s because the average cycle time between sentencing and execution takes about sixteen years and you’re clearing a backlog of sentences from the ’80s and ’90s (and popular narratives take a while to change)
A lot of the support for the death penalty in Texas stemmed specifically from the Dean Corll case. He was a guy who kidnapped, murdered, raped, and tortured 28 (!) boys and his accomplices became eligible for parole after four years. The last surviving parents out of the 28 have to go back and testify before a parole board every 18 months to this day to keep them in prison.
The rise of life without parole sentencing drastically reduced the perceived need for the death penalty in Texas and elsewhere.
In any case, Texas or no, it would have shocked me if they pursued the death penalty against a PTSD vet with a single murder.
Double. Double murder. He killed two people.
The defendant is a military veteran who was expressly being helped by Kyle for PTSD at that time. Taking the death penalty off the table made it a lot easier to sit a jury.
right, the very lest the government could do is not give the death penalty to a person they pretty much refused to help in the first place. I hope they are patting themselves on the back for that one.
Guessing the prosecutors weighed his military background and PTSD arguments and decided that getting a jury and a jury verdict would be easier if the death penalty were off the table. Not really stunning.
This. Prosecutors are not dumb (mostly), and they want an easier path to conviction.
Man, I don’t really want to start down this path, but I feel it necessary to point out to Ron White and his ilk that there are more murders in death penalty states, like for example Texas, than in non-death penalty states.
While the numbers per capita are larger for death penalty states than in non-death penalty states, Texas actually ranked 23rd in the country in 2013. So, there’s that.
I didn’t know that Ron White reads Uproxx. But glad you were able to point it out to him here in this convenient forum.
Not to blame the victims at all, because it’s not like this was a rape, but why in the fucking world does your plan of helping out a guy who’s losing his shit with PTSD involve taking him to a gun range?
That seems on par with holding AA meetings in bars… during happy hour.
A) They all (probably) had/have PTSD
B) Texas
Even in Texas, with 10 Women on a jury, that would have made the death penalty a difficult case.
Not to go all Judge Judy, but I don’t think the murders of Kyle and Littlefield meet the legal burden of Capital Murder. I think you have to kill kids, for money, govt officials, and/or for revenge. Or for being black in Texas, (or a Jew or a queer or a liberal) but that goes without saying.
You just do not understand texas. It makes perfect sense unless you’re an outsider liberal trying to make the state the poster child of evil msnbc/cnn sells
