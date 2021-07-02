Chris McKay was coming off directing the hugely successful The Lego Batman Movie when he was tapped to stay in the Batman universe and direct the live-action Nightwing film. (Nightwing is the alter ego of Dick Grayson, who was the first Robin.) Things seemed to be moving along, to the point McKay was tweeting about how the movie would be cast and openly talking about how special the story is that he has in mind. And then a few things changed. There was the whole saga with the Zack Snyder movies, and Warner Bros. kind of moving away from them, but not in all cases. And then the pandemic seems to have reset a lot. I asked McKay about Nightwing and, as you read below, it does seem to sound like it’s not completely dead, but fan enthusiasm would sure go a long way.

In the meantime, we’ve got The Tomorrow War, which is a saga of its own. It was supposed to be released in theaters in 2020 by Paramount, but of course that didn’t happen and Paramount eventually sold the film to Amazon and the movie hits Amazon Prime this weekend. McKay makes no bones about it, it’s been a stressful experience. Or, at the very least, he’s “sighed a lot” over the last few months.

The Tomorrow War is about evil aliens attacking Earth. But the twist is they attack in the future. And Earth does such a bad job of fighting them that they have to time travel back to the present in order to draft new people to fight. Dan Forester, who already served in the military, is drafted to go to the future and fight.

Ahead, McKay takes us through his last year a bit – and no laments that if these aliens we are hearing about in the news get themselves a Prime account, he’s now given them the blueprint to beating us. And, yes, talks about the prospects of his Nightwing movie and how letters to Warner Bros. sure would help.

With the world situation and then the movie changing studios, I guess my question is how many times over the last year-and-a-half have you sighed?

[Laughs] Yeah, a lot. A lot. Definitely have had a few ups and downs with the movie. But, again, every challenge has been an opportunity. The fact that there’s something about what’s happening in the world that tangentially relates to themes in the movie and that kind of thing? There’s a reason why things happen why they do, I guess,

When you say the way this movie relates to the real world, are you referring to the pandemic? Or are you referring to the aliens we keep hearing about that you think might eat us?

Yeah, I think a lot of it evolves. Just the idea that we’re all in something together. How do you leave the world a better place than you found it? That kind of thing.

Are you a pessimistic alien person, or are you an optimistic alien person?

Wow. That’s a really good question.

Is it going to be like the Vulcans in First Contact, or is it this movie?

I mean, Vulcans in First Contact, that’s good!

E.T., Close Encounters, they all seem to be nice creatures.

Yeah. I want that. Or I want a universe that has some kindness and benevolence and positivity to it, but I also like the long game of Star Trek, where the Klingons are bad guys in the original series. But then they become part of the Federation in Next Generation and that kind of thing. I always liked that.

I liked that, too.

I remember watching Next Generation as a kid. I’d seen the original series in reruns. And it shows what you can do – as somebody who at that time was definitely feeling he wanted to be a filmmaker – seeing what they did with Next Generation made me go, yeah, you can change stuff radically, and it’s actually more meaningful because of it.