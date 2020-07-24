Bridger Walker, the six-year-old boy who heroically shielded his little sister from an attacking dog, has already been praised by Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and Spider-Man. Now, he can Star-Lord to the list of Avengers who are blown away by his brave actions.

In a video message posted to Instagram, Chris Pratt reached out to Walker and apologized for being the “last guy in the world to have seen your story.” The actor is currently filming Jurassic World: Dominion, one of the few films to resume production during the pandemic, but he felt compelled to take a moment and let Bridger know how inspired he was by his tale of courage. Pratt also encouraged his millions of Instagram followers to reflect on the last time they did something truly selfless and to think about the heroes in their own lives.

“I think we could all benefit from asking ourselves when was the last time we did something courageous,” Pratt wrote. “And who do we look up to? Who in our lives puts their life on the line in the name of safety? They are the true heroes.”

You can see Pratt’s message to Bridger Walker below:

If you’re not familiar with Bridger’s story, Pratt told folks to check out the link his bio, and true to his word, the actor links to the original Instagram post from Bridger’s aunt. The caption features the incredible story of the young boy’s bravery and his willingness to sacrifice his life for his little sister when a dog charged the two of them and attacked Bridger, leaving him with 90 stitches.

The now-viral story caught the attention of Marvel’s biggest names. So far, Bridger has an authentic Captain America shield coming his way from Chris Evans, an official invitation to join the Avengers from Chris Hemsworth, a visit to the set of Spider-Man 3 courtesy of Tom Holland, and a secret surprise en route from Robert Downey Jr., who also told the young hero to call him on his next birthday.

(Via Chris Pratt on Instagram)