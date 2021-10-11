After the internet lost its mind over the supremely non-Italian Chris Pratt being cast as Mario in the upcoming animated film of the same name, the actor has been having fun messing with fans of the iconic video game character. This time around, Pratt posted a new video on Instagram, which he touted as an exciting new preview of Mario.

“Amazing first look at Super Mario Brothers,” Pratt wrote in the caption. “This is going to be epic.”

As you can clearly see, the clip is obviously not from Mario, but instead, a cringe-worthy edit of the final scene in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. While not the slickest mash-up, it’s pretty hilarious because of its awfulness. Particularly the use of Mario’s “Mamma Mia” catchphrase, which is as random as it is dark.

While Pratt’s casting caused huge waves amongst very protective Mario fans, he will be working with heck of a voice cast. Just check out all of this talent that Nintendo announced including the original Mario voice actor, Charles Martinet:

Chris Pratt as Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach

Charlie Day as Luigi

Jack Black as Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike

Surprise cameos from Charles Martinet

As for what Pratt’s Mario voice will sound like, he promised fans on the night of the casting reveal that he’s still working on it, and he’ll share it with them when it’s ready. We don’t want to get carried away here, but it sounds like he’s going method on this one.

If anyone sees Chris Pratt crawling through sewer pipes, leave the man be. He’s perfecting his art.

(Via Chris Pratt on Instagram)