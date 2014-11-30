Chris Pratt Traded His Beer For Two Gallons Of Water A Day To Shed Weight For ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’

Parks and Recreation‘s Andy Dwyer may have lost 50 pounds in a single month after going beer-less, but this has no basis in reality whatsoever. However, Andy’s real life counterpart Chris Pratt famously shed 60 pounds in six months for Guardians of the Galaxy.
He posted the above picture with the caption “six months no beer,” but I happen to know how many virgins he sacrificed to attain such a godly physique. In reality, Pratt replaced all those liquid carbs with enough water to sink the Titanic, according to Inquisitr:
The actor was paired up by Marvel with nutritionist Phil Goglia, the author of the book, Turn Up the Heat: Unlock the Fat Burning Power of Your Metabolism. As part of his revamped diet, Chris Pratt hiked his daily intake to 4,000 calories and had to drink one ounce of water for every pound that he weighed.
There’s 128 ounces to a gallon, which means I’d be taking in around a gallon and a quarter every day. Pratt, who weighed around 300 pounds when he auditioned for Marvel, drank over two gallons a day at the start. That’s a lot of peeing.
Makes you wonder whether or not all this “water” from the Jurassic World trailer is a practical effect.
(Source: Inquisitr)
Along with a healthy Clenbuterol Stack
agreed
or better yet, I believe this as well
He weighed around 300 pounds? WAT?
I want too lose weight but beer is so good.
It it Mad Elf season…weight loss be damned
No way did Chris Pratt weigh 300 pounds.
I believe they’re rounding up. He was probably around 270 or so.
Nobody in their right mind would try to drink 2 gallons of water a day! He obviously just worked out and ate less. And 300 pounds? That’s over 20 stone. He’s never been that big.
Trust me guys, drink a shit ton of water, work out 4 hours a day, give up alcohol, and eat chicken with veggies. You get cut. I did….it sucked, but eating becomes a chore after a while. Working out becomes a fun addiction. Plus, you get into a lot of new music because you need constantly new things to listen to at the gym. There’s no secret to getting in shape, it’s just everyone wants a quick scheme to do it.