Christian Bale Will No Longer Play Ashton Kutcher In Aaron Sorkin’s Steve Jobs Movie

Christian Bale has reportedly dropped out of the Steve Jobs biopic written by Aaron Sorkin, to be directed by Danny Boyle and reportedly set to star Seth Rogen as Steve Wozniak. It’s unfortunately, as I was really excited to see Christian Bale growl Sorkin’s most smug bons mot, but I can understand if he was intimidated by the idea of stepping into a role already immortalized by Ashton Kutcher.
Sources say Bale, after much deliberation and conflicting feelings, came to the conclusion he was not right for the part and decided to withdraw. The script is said to be divided into three acts that detail Jobs preparing for three presentations that came to define his life and the life of the company he co-founded, lost and came back to.
Boyle is due in town this week to meet with actors and actresses for the movie. Seth Rogen is in discussions to play Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, but no official offer has been made. It is unclear how Bale’s departure will affect casting. [TheHollywoodReporter]
I think we all know exactly what we’re getting with an Aaron Sorkin Steve Jobs movie (“Ya Think Different,” as we like to call it). The only way it could be more predictable is if Nicholas Sparks and Tyler Perry were collaborating on it. Playing Steve Jobs in a Steve Jobs biopic is a role for a young actor or a comedic actor (or both) desperate to reinvent himself with the most middlebrow Boomer catnip part imaginable. When you’ve already been an awards season darling, Batman, and everything in between, I can’t imagine that holds much interest. Unless you just really, really like shouting wordy monologs (which Christian Bale only does between takes). If they could go back in time and hire Good Will Hunting-era Matt Damon, he’d be perfect.
According to Bale’s publicist, he had to return some videotapes.
Bale has decided to work on a project about the nawtuPhone.
Bale has decided to play the inventor of the Science Oven.
Oooooooh, gooooooood for hiiiiiiim.
Really. I mean that without sarcasm. Bale has better things to do.
Why is there such a huge demand for a biopic for Steve Jobs anyway? His life is not that interesting.
Agreed. His biography was pretty damn boring. Who wants a movie that glorifies asshole CEO’s anyways? Business students?
Also probably why DiCaprio bailed out. It’s a shitty story.
I want the part to go to Gennady Golovkin.
“I haf idea for elektric musik pod. Is very nice!”
Anton Yelchin isn’t awailable?
Vince is a wrathful god.
The Tyler Perry/Nicholas Sparks collaboration would break down when Perry wouldn’t stop insisting that the character with terminal cancer be named Luke Emia.
I thought the project stalled because Perry wouldn’t back down on writing in a fictional rival developer from India named Pankri Ateek Cancer.
I really wanted to see him Batman-growl “OH, AND ONE MORE THING….”
“U2 isn’t the album you need. It’s the album you deserve.”
He insisted on putting “Hip to Be Square” on every iPod.
It would make “SWEAR TO ME!!!!!” seem more foreboding, considering what rights I signed away with my iPad.
This is becoming the iTunes of movies: updates every few days with no real changes for something that’s increasingly irrelevant.
You might say he Bale’d out! HAHAHAHAHA god give me AIDS….
“Way ahead of you, my child” – God
There’s only one thing to do here: Danny McBride is Steve Jobs. Then fill out the rest of the roles with the guys from this is the end.
I would go see that.
Maybe he realized there have already been 3 or 4 other movies in the past year and a half that were about Steve Jobs.
The reason they would be half white is because that half is ghost
….I just got the hinted Matt Damon joke. PFFFFFTTTTT (“do you like apples?”)
What the hell Vince. No mom jokes?