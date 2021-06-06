The as-yet-untitled fourth Matrix film wrapped principal photography back in November, but we’re only now learning that its already huge cast has an additional key player. According to Deadline, Christina Ricci’s name was quietly added to the roster, tucked away in a mere press release in the middle of a murderer’s row of others.

It’s unclear who she’ll play, nor is it known if her role was intentionally kept a secret or if she has been added during additional shooting dates or what. But it will reunite her with director Lana Wachowski, who, along with her sister Lilly, worked with her on their 2008 film adaptation of the animated favorite Speed Racer.

That cast, by the way, includes not only returning talent like Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith, but also Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, and Brian J. Smith.

The fourth Matrix began filming in Germany back in February and, as you can imagine, had to go on a long hiatus a month later, when the pandemic went next level. They returned to shooting in August, wrapping a few months later. The film is due later this year, on December 22.

