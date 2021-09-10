Christopher Nolan’s next movie will apparently be a very specific kind of war film. Following the very confusing and off-delayed rollout of Tenet, Nolan’s apparently in the market for a new studio to partner with and has a project in mind.

A Deadline report surfaced on Thursday that indicated the Dunkirk director’s next film is another World War II project currently being shopped around Hollywood. And while it’s unclear who will help him make the picture a reality, the subject of the project is clear: Robert Oppenheimer and the creation of the atomic bomb.

Christopher Nolan is readying his next film, and Deadline hears that like Dunkirk it will focus on a seminal moment in World War II. This one is J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the atom bomb during WWII. Here is a bombshell development: While none of Nolan’s recent movies had gone outside Warner Bros, I’m hearing that several of the major studios across town are reading the screenplay and speaking with Nolan and his reps.

Nolan looking outside of Warner Bros. for this project is certainly the news for industry folks, but an A-bomb movie from Nolan is certainly an intriguing concept. According to the report, there’s talk that “Cillian Murphy might be involved.” Murphy was in two Dark Knight films as well as Dunkirk and Inception, so he’s a Nolan alum. But as the report made clear, a movie about the Manhattan Project would have plenty of room for some major star power to shine.

[via Deadline]