Christopher Nolan’s ‘Interstellar’ Has Partnered With Google For An Immersive Web Experience

It’s nothing new for a film to have an official web site or tie-in materials for fans online. Alternate reality games and promotional items have popped up several times in the past, but very rarely are they partnered with an entity the size of Google.

That’s what Interstellar has accomplished with the Interstellar Space Hub, an engrossing experience that allows you to explore the universe of the film and unlock the story’s secrets. From Mashable:

There are places to buy tickets, including explainers of the various formats in which the Christopher Nolan film will be shown, after Paramount announced that it would be available on 70mm, 35mm, 70mm IMAX film; as well as digital projection and 4K. The site also has a link to the Interstellar Experience…a game that allows you to build and explore solar systems. “Having the power of Google behind our efforts to inform the audience and enhance their experience of Interstellar is an exciting new development in the relationship between filmmakers and audiences,” producer Emma Thompson said in a statement. “Google has provided the ultimate Hub for the theatrical experience.”

Mashable’s Josh Dickey provides a lot of background info for what the site offers, as well as a look at the daunting interface. The key part is the connection with all of Google’s projects, including YouTube, Google Education, and in the Google Play store. There’s a lot of money thrown into this, all in the name of movie promotion, so I’m interested to see where it goes.

I just wonder what it’s going to add as we learn more about what the movie’s plot is about. Living in a world where everything has a wiki and we’re obsessed with the why and how of every detail, I like getting answers directly from an official web site. Easier than waiting for some post-mortem interview.

(Via Mashable / Google / Warner Bros)