Longtime actor and screen legend Christopher Plummer passed away Friday morning at the age of 91 in his Connecticut home. The versatile performer who made his stage debut in 1946 is probably best known — much to his chagrin — for his portrayal of Captain Georg Von Trapp in the Oscar-winning musical The Sound of Music before going on to become a Hollywood staple in a wide range of films that included Stage Struck, The Man Who Would Be King, An American Tail, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, 12 Monkeys, The Insider, Inside Man, and more recently, Rian Johnson’s mystery whodunnnit Knives Out. In 2012, Plummer became the oldest actor to win an Academy Award after being nominated for his role in Beginners. Via Variety:

“Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words,” said Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager of 46 years. “He was a national treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us.”

While Plummer has been frank about his dislike for The Sound of Music, which he reportedly refered to as “The Sound of Mucus,” the actor was always thankful that it opened the door to his long and varied acting career. Plummer became so versatile of a performer that he famously replaced Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World and had to reshoot all of Spacey’s scenes with less than a month before the film’s release. Not only did Plummer pull it off, but he was nominated for an Oscar for his performance.

News of Plummer’s death has led to an outpouring of tributes:

This is truly heartbreaking. What an unbelievable loss. Few careers have such longevity and impact. One of my favorite memories from Knives Out was playing piano together in the Thrombey house between set ups. He was a lovely man and a legendary talent. 💙💙💙 https://t.co/eFwNVe762w — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 5, 2021

Who will save us now? pic.twitter.com/b2hdqrOJvW — edgarwright (@edgarwright) February 5, 2021

Christopher Plummer is an inspiration because he once did a three day job on a horrendous Italian Star Wars knockoff because it paid ten grand for work he could do in his favorite city pic.twitter.com/UysPscOSmb — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) February 5, 2021

“Blossom of snow, may you bloom and grow, bloom and grow forever.” RIP Christopher Plummer. You lit up screen and stage over a lifetime of art. My thoughts are with your family and friends. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) February 5, 2021

We can never say enough about the insane flex of Christopher Plummer coming in to replace Kevin Spacey in ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD, starting shooting his scenes on November 20, and then getting an Oscar nomination for it all of two months later on January 23. King shit!!! pic.twitter.com/S1tokL7ymV — Wesley Emblidge (@WesleyEmblidge) February 5, 2021

So sad to hear that Christopher Plummer has passed. What a legend. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) February 5, 2021

God, Christopher Plummer, what an actor. At 91, and it seemed like he might've had another ten years in him, that's how vital he was. RIP to a consummate pro with a wicked gleam in his eye. — MZS (@mattzollerseitz) February 5, 2021

