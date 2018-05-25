The Delightful ‘Christopher Robin’ Trailer Might Make You Cry

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

2018 has been a mixed bag for talking animal movies (nothing is sacred anymore). For every masterpiece like Paddington 2, there’s been a Peter Rabbit or Show Dogs, both of which have been beset with weird controversies. An actual sentence written about Show Dogs: “The National Center on Sexual Exploitation took issue with a subplot involving the lead undercover police dog Max (voiced by Ludacris), who while being inspected at a dog show becomes comfortable with strangers touching his genitals.” Hopefully Disney’s Christopher Robin — the second Winnie the Pooh film in as many years, but this one has the advantage of Ewan McGregor talking to an adorable stuffed bear — is more Paddington 2 than the Ludacris dog genitals movie.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

In the heartwarming live action adventure Disney’s Christopher Robin, the young boy who shared countless adventures with his band of lovable stuffed animals in the Hundred Acre Wood is now grown up and living in London but he has lost his way. Now it is up to his childhood friends to venture into our world and help Christopher Robin rediscover the joys of family life, the value of friendship and to appreciate the simple pleasures in life once again.

Christopher Robin — which also stars Hayley Atwell and Mark Gatiss, and features the voice talents of Jim Cummings as Winnie the Pooh and Tigger; Brad Garrett as Eeyore; Toby Jones as Owl; Nick Mohammed as Piglet; Peter Capaldi as Rabbit; and Sophie Okonedo as Kanga — comes out August 3.