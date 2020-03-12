CinemaCon Has Been Canceled Due To Coronavirus Fears

As the novel coronavirus COVID-19 continues its rampage across the globe, the number of cancelations — of events, of festivals, of Bond films, and of entire sports seasons — grows and swells. On Wednesday night, not long after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson revealed they had tested positive for the virus, news broke that CinemaCon had decided to pull the plug on its 2020 festivities, as per Variety.

CinemaCon — the annual gathering of global movie theater owners, where film companies essentially pledge continued allegiance to movie theaters and movie theater chains, all the more important in the age of streaming — was one of the season’s last major industry hold-outs in reference to COVID-19. The convention was scheduled to be held from March 30 through April 2 in Las Vegas. Variety reports that up till the last minute, organizers were preparing for wellness checks for casino staffers, plus precautions including increased cleaning staff for restrooms and plenty of sanitizers.

The CinemaCon cancelation comes after the shocking cancelation of SXSW, as well as news that Coachella had rescheduled to October. On top of that, the NBA, as mentioned, suspended their current season indefinitely after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. Stay safe.

(Via Variety)