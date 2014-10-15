CinemaSins Tackles The Girls ‘N’ Monsters Genre With ‘Resident Evil: Apocalypse’ And ‘Underworld: Evolution’

Hey, it’s October, so that means it must be time to pick apart some horror movies! Or, at the very least, movies where sexy women in vinyl outfits fight things that might appear in an actual horror movie. That’s close enough, right?

So, here’s CinemaSins doing the Everything Wrong With thing with Resident Evil: Apocalypse

I’ll admit, I kind of liked Resident Evil: Apocalypse. I was going to blame that on me being a dumb child, but I was 22 when it came out, so I have no excuse.

Moving on to the slightly better sexy lady kicking monsters movie — Underworld: Evolution!

Yeesh, I take back that slightly better comment. Years from the now, girls ‘n’ monsters is going to be the somewhat embarrassing, defining genre of the last decade. The 2000s equivalent of beach movies or blaxplotation. Start crafting your explanation for your future kids now.

Via CinemaSins

TAGSCINEMASINSEverything Wrong WithKATE BECKINSALEMilla JovovichMoviesRESIDENT EVILResident Evil: ApocalypseUNDERWORLDUnderworld: Evolution

