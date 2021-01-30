It’s been a while since the last big found footage film. In fact — not counting 2017’s desktop-set Unfriended: Dark Web — the most recent one was Blair Witch, the failed reboot of the one that started the craze to begin with. And though The Hollywood Reporter reports that Paramount has greenlit a sequel to one of the big found footage epics — namely 2008’s Cloverfield — it’s with one caveat: It won’t be stem-to-stern comprised of footage shot with a “character’s” extremely shaky hands.

There’s another big difference: The sequel — which will presumably follow another group of puny earthlings fleeing from invading aliens — won’t be helmed by original director Matt Reeves, who has since moved on to Planet of the Apes movies and the Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman. Instead the super belated sequel will be written, at least, by British writer Joe Barton. Apart from not using the found footage gimmick, not much else is known about it.

Mind you, it won’t be the first Cloverfield movie since 2008. The last handful of years have seen the growth of a “Cloverfield universe,” with 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Cloverfield Paradox leaning into its when-aliens-attack without being direct sequels to the original. So presumably this will be that — minus the cinematography that makes you vomit.

(Via THR)