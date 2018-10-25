Liam Neeson Is A Revenge-Seeking Snowplow Driver In The ‘Cold Pursuit’ Trailer

Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.25.18 10 Comments

History’s greatest monster is whoever decided Hard Powder, a movie where Liam Neeson kills members of a Rocky Mountains drug cartel with his snowplow, should be retitled Cold Pursuit. That’s a less interesting title (although I do appreciate the chilly wordplay, which I just got), but no matter, the movie still looks great, in a “Schindler’s List actor Liam Neeson now fights wolves and drives murder-plows and no one thinks less of him” kind of way.

Did I mention that Neeson says “when you drive the same road day after day, it’s easy to think about the road not taken” while gazing adoringly at his wife, played by Laura Dern? And that the trailer is set to “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” for some reason? And that there’s a random shot of someone parachuting? And that Neeson kills a dude by dropping a tree through his car? Movie of the year.

Here’s the official synopsis.

Cold Pursuit, an action thriller infused with irreverent humor, stars Liam Neeson as Nels Coxman, a family man whose quiet life with his wife (Laura Dern) is upended following the mysterious death of their son. Nels’ search for justice turns into a vengeful hunt for Viking (Tom Bateman), a drug lord he believes is connected to the death. As one by one each of Viking’s associates “disappear,” Nels goes from upstanding citizen to ice-cold vigilante, letting nothing — and no one — get in his way.

Cold Pursuit opens on February 8, 2019.

Around The Web

TAGSCOLD PURSUITLIAM NEESONMovie Trailers

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.23.18 2 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.22.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.22.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

10.19.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP