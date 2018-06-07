Getty Image

Colin Trevorrow has had a, let’s say, interesting last three years. In 2015, after directing the indie hit Safety Not Guaranteed, he directed Jurassic World, which grossed $1.6 billion worldwide. Soon after, he was tapped to direct Star Wars: Episode IX and then … things started falling apart.

First, Trevorrow was asked on Twitter if he thought a woman could have been hired to direct Jurassic World. His response went over poorly. Especially the part that read, “female directors in our industry are not interested in doing a piece of studio business for its own sake. These filmmakers have clear voices and stories to tell that don’t necessarily involve superheroes or spaceships or dinosaurs.” Soon after, he gave an interview in which he said it hurt his feelings that he was being used as an example of white male privilege. Regardless if his feelings were hurt or not, Trevorrow knows that his own statements became a prime example of white male privilege. He’s had a lot of time to think about why.

And then it got worse: the reviews for his low budget film, The Book of Henry, were not kind. And then he lost Star Wars, replaced by the director of The Force Awakens, J.J. Abrams. Trevorrow said he’d be lying if none of this affected him. He felt it personally and he felt it at home with his wife and kids.

Trevorrow is a producer and a co-writer on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – this time, directing duties this time went to J. A. Bayona – but Trevorrow is slated to take over the director’s chair once again for Jurassic World 3, a movie he admits is the movie he’d been waiting for the most out of these three, considering where the second installment leaves off. (There will be no spoilers.) And he’s co-writing that film with Emily Carmichael, who reached out to him after his infamous tweet to say that, yes, she’d like to make big studio movies. Trevorrow looks at that as a positive outcome and, as he puts it, “good things can come from idiot men saying stupid shit and everyone reacting accordingly.”

When this interview came to fruition, I was explicitly told that everything was on the table: Losing Star Wars, the infamous tweet, the reactions to The Book of Henry … everything. So that’s what we did — we talked about everything. Along the way, we dove into the last three years of the life of Colin Trevorrow (pronounced as rhyming with “tomorrow,” literally almost everyone says it wrong), which Trevorrow has obviously thought about a lot. He has plenty to say.