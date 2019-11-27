Although he and Lucasfilm “mutually” parted ways, Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow still received “story by” credit for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, along with Derek Connolly and duo J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio, who co-wrote the screenplay. It’s anyone’s guess how much of Trevorrow’s vision made it into the final script, but the credit ensures that he’ll make millions from the movie, millions that are going to charity.

In a nice holiday-season gesture, Trevorrow announced that he’s donating all his proceeds from Episode IX to charity. “Through his films, George Lucas taught us about our connection to all living things,” he said. “He taught us to take care of one another, and he set a powerful example himself. The Alexander Devine Hospice helps families in the most challenging of times. I can’t think of a more fitting way to honor George’s legacy.” (Trevorrow’s wording makes it sound like Lucas isn’t with us anymore, but don’t worry, he’s still kicking, and talking about Midi-chlorians.) The Alexander Devine Hospice’s mission is to “reach out to every child and family who needs us, offering support and care from people who understand,” according to the charity’s website:

“The force is strong with us,” said Fiona Devine, CEO and co-founder of the hospice. “We are blown away by this incredibly generous gesture and we are deeply thankful to Colin for thinking of us. This extraordinary donation, the equivalent of paying for a nurse for a year, will really help us to continue to do this and importantly reach out to even more families that need us. We know that there are at least 1,200 children across Berkshire and the surrounding counties that need our help. Our care is free of charge and we are reliant on donations and fundraising to run our vital service. We cannot thank Colin Trevorrow and his family enough for their amazing support and generosity.” (Via)

Colin Trevorrow’s next film is Jurassic World 3, so even without his The Rise of Skywalker money, me thinks he’ll be fine.

(Via Deadline)