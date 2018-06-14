Comcast Surprises With A $65 Billion ‘All Cash’ Bid For Fox To Outdo Disney

#Disney #Comcast #Marvel
06.13.18 2 hours ago

FOX

Disney might have just been outfoxed by Comcast in its quest to acquire 21st Century Fox. The cable giant has entered a $65 billion all-cash bid for Fox properties that many expect will spark a bidding war between themselves and Disney, who late last year offered $52.4 billion in stock for the properties.

Comcast was rumored to be interested in bidding for much of this year, and it formally announced the bid in a statement it released on Wednesday evening. According to the New York Times, the Comcast bid is not only worth more than Disney’s initial offer but also has financial fail-safes in place in case the deal is not deemed legal by the government:

In December, Disney struck a $52.4 billion, all-stock deal for Fox’s assets. Comcast, whose roughly $60 billion offer for the Fox assets was rebuffed last year, is now including contractual assurances such as a reverse breakup fee — worth about $2.5 billion — in the event a transaction is blocked by the government.

At $35 a share, Comcast’s new offer is about 19 percent higher than Disney’s proposal, according to its statement.

According to the Times, Comcast executives wanted to wait until a federal judge ruled on the legality of a massive merger between AT&T and Time Warner. That deal was approved on Monday, giving the largest cable company in the United States optimism that a similar deal for a large number of Fox’s assets would potentially go through.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disney#Comcast#Marvel
TAGS21st Century FoxCOMCASTDISNEYMarvel

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

06.08.18 5 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP