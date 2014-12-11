Commander Riker Would Be ‘All Over’ Directing ‘Star Trek 3’

Maybe he could fit it into his busy schedule…

So, the third movie in the rebooted Star Trek franchise is kind of screwed. Roberto Orci has been ejected from the director’s chair, reportedly because he was stuck on doing another damn time-travel story about the Vulcans trying to save their home planet. Orci denies those were his plans for Star Trek 3, but it doesn’t really matter – dude is gone just the same.

Now the race is on to find a new director so Star Trek 3 can hit its 2016 release date, and Trekkies have taken to Twitter to push for Jonathan Frakes to direct via the #BringinRiker hashtag. Frakes directed one of the top-3 Trek movies ever in First Contact, so it’s really not that outlandish a request, but what does the man himself think about all of this? Well, in a recent radio interview it sounded like Number One was ready to engage…

“I’d be all over it. I would love that job. I’m trying to keep the lid on how excited I am about the possibility, knowing it’s such a long shot. But there’s nothing I would like better.”

Frakes says he’s contacted Paramount and expressed his interest in directing Star Trek 3. Now, all he has to do is sit down…

…and await a reply.

