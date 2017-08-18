A Confession: I’ve Returned To Buying Physical Media And It’s Glorious

This week, I received a review copy of the new Ultra HD Blu-ray of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. This is not a review of the movie. (I already did that and I like it a lot.) And I don’t often write about new home video releases, but there’s something pretty remarkable about this one: After initially sitting out on Ultra HD Blu-ray (also known as 4K) releases, Disney has finally started producing discs. This is pretty big news considering that Disney has the rights to Marvel and Star Wars and Pixar – you know, a lot of titles that you probably want to watch in the best quality possible.
Oh, also, I’ve started buying physical media again – a big reason for that is 4K – and now I’m the weird fringe person who likes to have discs and I kind of love that it’s “weird.”
In college, one of my roommates had a laserdisc player and he would tout over and over the benefits compared to VHS. And, yes, technically he was correct. He wanted to show off his player one evening by playing Star Wars. It looked pretty good! And most importantly, the film was letterboxed – it wasn’t the easiest thing to get the original trilogy in anything other than pan and scan back then. And then it happened: about 45 minutes into the movie it stopped. And my roommate had to get up, eject the (comically large) disc, flip the disc, then hit play again. And then 45 minutes later he had to do this again, only this time it needed a new disc.
At the time, and now, this seems ridiculous. I remember saying to him there will be something better and the day it came out I would buy it. (Smash cut to a couple of years later and there’s me putting a $700 Panasonic DVD player and an Austin Powers DVD on my credit card that would take me over a year to pay off. I am a person of my word, I guess. Also, I remember there were maybe 10 DVDs available at the time. It was basically a choice between Austin Powers and Goldeneye.) I loved my DVD collection (and, later, to an extent, Blu-ray, which always kind of felt like a stop gap after it won the Blu-ray vs. HD-DVD format battle). But then comes the clutter and owning a bunch of movies that I will never watch again. (I have no idea why I owned a copy of Six Days, Seven Nights, but for some reason I did.) Then once HDTVs became a thing, those DVDs didn’t look so hot anymore. And then you learn what “anamorphic” means and realize a large number of the movies you own aren’t and that becomes a problem.
Unless there is a significant savings to purchasing a digital copy of a movie or game, I always buy the physical copy. Otherwise, you don’t really own it.
Yes, this. I don’t have to worry about the my kids’ tears when some movie isn’t available to stream 24×7 for the rest of their lives.
I didn’t know there were people who actually buy full-price digital copies of movies. Also, weirdly enough, I was planning on purchasing a 55″ 4k Samsung tv (one of the curved ones) last weekend but the guy at Best Buy told me I’d be better off purchasing the same one, but with High-Dynamic Range, which was a little more expensive. So now I’m just gonna wait until cyber-Monday to get it. What kind of tv is it you have?
Check out the TV reviews on CNet. Very thorough.
People in the know usually prefer flat screens to curved as well.
in any TV purchase, i have to recommend RTINGS.com And if you’re buying a curved TV, shame on you.
Whoa whoa, what’s wrong with curved tvs? That was actually a big selling point for me
They distort the picture source.
I buy both. Digital on Amazon and sometimes the random movie that you must own that goes on sale for $4 ala Overboard. Garage sales are a nice way to get dvds to for $1. Even if you dont like the movie people are selling its fun to see what people dont want to own anymore.
Convenience of streaming is great when you need your entertainment to be portable/ it’s on a device. Call me old fashioned, but the physical copy somehow feels more like a movie experience. Does it really feel like “movie night” if it’s streamed?
Ps. Also, I think it’s an unwritten rule (with me anyway), that if new tech is out for movie watching- VCR to DVD, DVD to Blu Ray- the first movie to christen said tech will always be Star Wars.
Bleh. Glad I went with The Godfather for DVD.
I had an extensive video collection of DVD & BlueRay. After a while I realized I was relying more on what came up on pay cable, Netflix, and other streaming services than I was going back to those DVDs. So I think the only thing I’ve purchased in the last two years is Game of Thrones season 6 (Because I can’t stream reliably at work and I like to have things to watch during lunch time). I’ll probably continue the tradition with season 7, but that’s about all. I’ve got plenty to watch without buying anything outright.
Get a Plex server and then you can have the best of both worlds.
From the title of the article I thought maybe I wasn’t alone in my preference for CDs and books. I’ll be in my cave.
Hell yeah man, don’t netflix and chill VHS and f**k
Between Criterion and Arrow Video, I would argue it’s never been a better time to collect physical media
I recently re-activated the DVD-by-mail portion of my Netflix account and….its fuggin’ rad! Streaming quality can be so choppy these days, if I want to watch a movie I wanna see some 1080p Blu-Ray quality with the deep blacks and crisps lines. Second, it makes getting the mail fun again. Third, I’ve gotten around to watching a TON of movies I’ve been meaning to see but never got around to because there was something always more distracting when Id go to Netflix or Amazon.
*lovingly cradles vhs box set of Father Ted*
I was expecting a screenshot even if you know it doesn’t really help much. It would be nice though!
I buy the disc, rip it onto my Plex server and then throw it on a shelf never to be used again. Used discs on Amazon are a bargain and some of these 4K transfers are great the only downside is the amount of storage they take up. My file of Taxi Driver is around 92GB.
*carefully dusts Criterion DVDs of Seven Samurai and The Wages of Fear*
Honestly, I never stopped buying physical media. I don’t trust streaming services to always have things available, so if I like something well enough to want to watch it on demand, I want to own it. Besides, I’m in these discs as often as not for the special features, which streaming services mostly don’t offer.
When I moved from Seattle back to Manhattan I threw out all of my DVD cases and put them in a huge binder. Most of those DVDs were still shrink-wrapped – back in the 00s I had a brief compulsion to collect, but never watched. When I finally showed The Thing to a girlfriend it was unwatchable – being letterboxed meant it had bars on all 4 sides, and DVDs were so low res. Those DVDs are now almost all garbage.
That said, yes, the difference between a Blu Ray, 4K or 1080p, and cable/streaming is shocking. But now, so is streaming and cable. I have a fantastic plasma, and watching Game of Thrones on Spectrum/Time Warner gives me a sea of faces in pitch black darkness. On HBOGo, that darkness is clearly rooms. In some cases fairly well lit rooms. Streaming is surpassing cable and may have a ways to go, but the convenience and future-proofing works for me.