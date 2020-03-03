You know what’s a good movie? Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a good movie.

You know what’s a good show? Gravity Falls is a good show.

Put them together and you have Connected, from the creative director of Gravity Falls (Mike Rianda) and the producers of Spider-Verse (Phil Lord and Christopher Miller). The animated film follows the Mitchell family — dad Rick, mom Linda, kids Katie and Aaron — who find themselves struggling “to relate while technology rises up around the world,” according to the official plot synopsis. Connected isn’t Old Man Yells at Cloud: The Movie, though, even if it’s from the same studio as Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs. As Rianda explained to EW, “It’s sort of a love letter to our imperfect human world, where it’s lovingly done but everything is kind of rumbly and a little bit wobbly.” It’s also visually appealing, using the same animation technology as Into the Spider-Verse:

When Katie Mitchell, a creative outsider, is accepted into the film school of her dreams, her plans to meet “her people” at college are upended when her nature-loving dad Rick determines the whole family should drive Katie to school together and bond as a family one last time. Katie and Rick are joined by the rest of the family, including Katie’s wildly positive mom Linda, her quirky little brother Aaron, and the family’s chubby pug Monchi for the ultimate family road trip. Suddenly, the Mitchells’ plans are interrupted by a tech uprising: all around the world, the electronic devices people love – from phones, to appliances, to an innovative new line of personal robots – decide it’s time to take over. With the help of two friendly malfunctioning robots, the Mitchells will have to get past their problems and work together to save each other and the world!

Connected, which features the voices of Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Eric Andre, and Olivia Colman, opens on September 18.