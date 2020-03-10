On Monday night, Corey Feldman screened his (My) Truth documentary, in which he builds upon his previous allegations of sexual abuse that he and Corey Haim suffered as child stars in Hollywood. Before we dive into what appeared onscreen in this doc, some background on this particular set of accusations (involving Charlie Sheen) is necessary. In 2017, Sheen categorically denied claims made by former actor Dominick Brascia (a Friday the 13th film), who claimed that the Two and a Half Men star (then 19) “sodomized” Haim (then 13) during the filming of Steven Spielberg’s 1986 film, Lucas. Sheen then sued the National Enquirer for publishing the claims made by Brascia.

The allegations made by Brascia were similar to ones made by Feldman in his 2013 memoir, Coreyography, about Haim. According to Feldman’s writing (via Page Six), “an adult male convinced (Haim) that it was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations, that it was what all the guys do. So they walked off to a secluded area between two trailers… and Haim allowed himself to be sodomized.” Feldman did not name Haim’s alleged abuser in the 2013 memoir.

However, Feldman did not hold back on naming names (including Sheen as the alleged abuser in the Haim account) in (My) Truth, which carries the subtitle of The Rape of Two Coreys. The crowdfunded documentary had been previously advertised for a Monday night screening (for press members and friends) at LA’s Director’s Guild of America. In addition, Feldman set up live streaming with an off-brand service, although (as Fox News reports) those streams failed for subscribers who paid $20 apiece.

Entertainment Weekly reports the grim details of Feldman’s claim against Sheen while relating how Haim told him about the alleged sexual assault:

“This wasn’t like a one time thing he said in passing. It wasn’t like ‘Oh, by the way, this happened.’ He went into great detail,” a crying Feldman said in the documentary about Haim, who died from pneumonia in 2010. “He told me, ‘Charlie bent me over in between two trailers and put Crisco oil on my butt and raped me in broad daylight. Anybody could have walked by, anybody could have seen it.'”

In 2016, Feldman spoke with Hollywood Reporter about Haim’s abuser and those who he claimed sexually abused himself. At the time, he declared, “I would love to name names.” And that’s what he’s doing in the (My) Truth documentary, in which he reportedly listed the names of three men who he claims sexually abused him. Those names include former actor Jon Grissom (who appeared with both Coreys in License to Drive and Dream a Little Dream); nightclub owner Alphy Hoffman; and ex-talent manager Marty Weiss. In addition, Feldman accused Brascia of sexually abusing Haim.

Via Page Six, Grissom has denied the allegations against him, as has Weiss, who suggested on Twitter that Feldman was attempting to profit from “personal vendettas.” Weiss added, “The fact that Feldman uses me to convince ppl that CH was a sex fiend is horrific and exposes both his jealousy of Haim & CF’s friendship with me.”

Following the streaming difficulties of Feldman’s documentary on Monday night, he told Fox News that he’ll attempt to circumvent those technical difficulties on Tuesday afternoon, so that more people can access the film. “I’ve got to really get to the bottom of it, find out how we get this back online,” he stated. “And how we get it to stream tomorrow properly at twelve o’clock without being hacked.”

(Via Entertainment Weekly, Hollywood Reporter, Fox News & Page Six)