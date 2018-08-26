STX Entertainment

In its second weekend at the box office last week, The Meg dropped 53 percent from $45 million in its opening weekend to $21 million in its second. In the era of the modern box office, where most films collect a huge percentage of their box office in their opening weekends, a 53 percent drop was seen as very good. Meanwhile, Black Panther — the biggest movie of 2018, so far — saw an incredibly good 44 percent drop in its second weekend. Infinity War dropped 55 percent, while Deadpool 2 dropped 65 percent.

I’m offering these examples of second-weekend drops to put into perspective what an amazing feat it was for Crazy Rich Asians to not only maintain the number one spot at the box office this weekend but drop only six percent. Six percent! That’s not unusual for a movie released before Christmas or Thanksgiving, when second-weekend totals often rise over busy holiday weekends. But to see a movie fall only 6 percent during a weekend in the middle of August is practically unprecedented. Take Thanksgiving and Christmas releases out of the equation, and Crazy Rich Asians appears to have the best hold in the modern era for a live-action film. The film, which earned $26.5 million last weekend, continued to roll in its second weekend with $25 million, bringing its total to $76 million after two weekends in theaters. The budget, by the way, was only $30 million.

While a sequel is not yet official, it probably will be after this weekend.