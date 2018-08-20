warner bros

Crazy Rich Asians made an impressive (but not unexpected, considering the glowing reviews) $33 million in its first five days of release, making a sequel, if not sequels, all but inevitable. The source material is already there in the form of follow-up books China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems; the mid-credits scene offers a tease of what’s to come; and author Kevin Kwan has bigger aspirations than just a single movie. The novelist has expressed his desire to make Crazy Rich Asians the next Harry Potter or The Hunger Games.

Expect no one’s going hungry in Rachel and Nick’s universe.

“We’ve only told the first part of the story, and everyone’s always been committed from the very beginning to making the trilogy,” Kwan told Entertainment Weekly. “We want to repeat what happened with The Hunger Games or with Harry Potter or with all these series. We’re going to tell a complete story. That’s the goal.” He continued, “I’m not a Hollywood executive. I don’t know what the parameters are for what it will take for them to green-light the second movie or the third. I have no idea, but I know the enthusiasm is there. I have very high hopes, especially after having seen the movie.”

Chu pumped the brakes on Kwan’s enthusiasm slightly (“Would we love to do more? Absolutely, but it’s always up to the audience”), but if Pacific Rim and, uh, Sicario can get (unnecessary) sequels, Warner Bros. would be, well, crazy to not get richer with these Asians.

#CrazyRichAsians opens August 15th. Read below to understand why it means so much to so many people. All love. @CrazyRichMovie @FreshOffABC @WarnerBrosEnt pic.twitter.com/IISLRDMRjU — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) August 1, 2018

