Days after posting a better-than-expected opening weekend at the box office ($26.5 million is impressive for any romantic-comedy, but especially for a rom-com released in August), Crazy Rich Asians is getting a sequel(s?). This is not surprising, really, considering author Kevin Kwan’s desire to “repeat what happened with The Hunger Games or with Harry Potter or with all these series,” and the source material (follow-up novels China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems) is already there. Plus, Rachel and Nick still have to get married.

Director Jon M. Chu is “planning to return for the sequel,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, while “Warner Bros.’ is moving forward with development on the follow-up, with plans to reunite the first movie’s original team, [including] screenwriters Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim. Warner Bros. has not yet officially greenlit the sequel, but is moving forward on development.” The cast, including Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, and Michelle Yeoh, have “options in place” for the sequels, and considering the success of the original, they should be getting a nice pay raise. A well-deserved one, too, especially for Wu, who’s been doing under-appreciated work on Fresh Off the Boat for years.

Chu’s next project is a big-screen musical adaptation of In the Heights.

