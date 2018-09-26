Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Creed had no business being as good as it was. (For my money, it’s the best sports movie of the 2010s.) It was the seventh installment in the Rocky series, which ran out of steam after 1985’s Rocky IV. But Creed had a back-to-basics approach; an impressive cast led by Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, and an Oscar-nominated performance from Sylvester Stallone; and a talented director in Ryan Coogler. Unfortunately, he’s not back for the sequel (he was busy directing a little indie called Marvel’s Black Panther), but based on the footage we’ve seen so far, including the new trailer above, Steven Caple Jr. is picking up where Coogler left off. With a little help from Ivan Drago’s son.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history.

Creed 2, which also stars Florian Munteanu (as Viktor Drago), Phylicia Rashad, Andre Ward, Wood Harris, Brigitte Nielsen (as Ivan’s wife), and Milo Ventimiglia (apparently returning as Rocky’s son), opens on November 21.